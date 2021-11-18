Rochester police cracking down on speeding and drunk driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says it is increasing its traffic enforcement efforts through the end of the year.

RPD says Minnesota has seen 445 traffic-related deaths so far in 2021, so they’ll have 112 hours of extra shifts on patrol over the next month-and-a-half with most of them taking place Thursdays through Sundays.

“We want our families and yours to be safe this holiday season, and that’s why RPD is making traffic enforcement a top priority. Drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride and always buckling up,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin.

The extra shifts are being funded through the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths campaign. RPD says it also has an officer focused on DWI enforcement working extra shifts beginning the week of Thanksgiving.

Under Minnesota law, fines for typical traffic offenses can reach $300 or more plus fees and the penalty upon conviction of a first DWI offense can include a fine up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.