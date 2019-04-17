Rochester police close street after finding 'suspicious' device

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police blocked off a section of downtown Rochester Wednesday evening after a report of a suspicious object.

Officers responded to the corner of 4th Avenue and 2nd Street SW and saw something under a bench by Calvary Episcopal Church. Police described it as a small device with batteries that looked handmade. 2nd Street SW from 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue is blocked off and the St. Paul Bomb Squad has been called in to remove the device.

The road closure is expected to last until the device is gone.