Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New development regarding John Vansice, a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit case Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester police close street after finding 'suspicious' device

St. Paul Bomb Squad is being called in.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police blocked off a section of downtown Rochester Wednesday evening after a report of a suspicious object.

Officers responded to the corner of 4th Avenue and 2nd Street SW and saw something under a bench by Calvary Episcopal Church. Police described it as a small device with batteries that looked handmade. 2nd Street SW from 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue is blocked off and the St. Paul Bomb Squad has been called in to remove the device.

The road closure is expected to last until the device is gone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking showers, storms, and our severe weather threat coming into the evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain and a Great Weekend

Image

New Township Hall

Image

Two dogs responsible for death of goats, alpaca

Image

Golden Apple: Mrs. Becky Jolivette

Image

Historic road paved in brick in Rochester could soon be paved over

Image

Minnesota could be the next state to end veteran homelessness

Image

Shots fired investigation underway in Mason City

Image

New development regarding person of interest in Huisentruit case

Image

Scene video from Mason City shooting

Image

Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms

Community Events