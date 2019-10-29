ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is out $10,000 after wiring someone money who claimed to be a part of the Rochester Police Department.
Authorities said Tuesday someone claiming to be police chief Jim Franklin called a young woman and said they had a warrant out for their arrest. The woman then wired $10,000 to the person.
Police said it is the fifth incident reported and the fourth time a person has given money in a similar plot.
Police said all the victims are between 18-20 years old and added University of Minnesota Rochester students are being targeted.
Related Content
- Rochester police chief impersonator leads to woman being out $10K
- Around $10K worth of tools stolen from Rochester construction site
- Interim police chief named in Rochester
- Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration
- Franklin named Rochester's new police chief
- Rochester's next Fire Chief is...
- Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission discussion on Police Chief
- Controlled buys lead to felony drug charge against Rochester woman
- Large meth arrest leads to felony charges against Rochester woman
- Police: Meth found inside Rochester woman
Scroll for more content...