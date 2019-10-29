Clear
Rochester police chief impersonator leads to woman being out $10K

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is out $10,000 after wiring someone money who claimed to be a part of the Rochester Police Department.

Authorities said Tuesday someone claiming to be police chief Jim Franklin called a young woman and said they had a warrant out for their arrest. The woman then wired $10,000 to the person.

Police said it is the fifth incident reported and the fourth time a person has given money in a similar plot.

Police said all the victims are between 18-20 years old and added University of Minnesota Rochester students are being targeted.

