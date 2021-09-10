Rochester police chief authorizes 9/11 pin for officers

ROCHESTER. Minn. – Police Chief Jim Franklin says he has authorized a bar pin commemorative the attacks of September 11 for Rochester officers and staff uniforms.

“It is important that as an agency we honor the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11, many of them first responders,” says Chief Franklin. “The men and women who heroically rushed to rescue others that day represent what Rochester Police Department and all first responders are called to do – help those in crisis or times of need.”

The pin features two figures symbolizing the twin towers, a five-sided outline for the Pentagon and a keystone shape representing the state of Pennsylvania. The dates 9-11-2001 and 9-11-2021 appear below the words “NEVER FORGET.” Chief Franklin says the pins will be worn on Rochester police uniforms for the entire 20th anniversary year of the attacks.

Several officers have also shared their memories of Sept 11, 2001, in a short video available on the Rochester Police Department’s social media platforms.

