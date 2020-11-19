Rochester police asking for public's help to locate homicide suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a homicide suspect.

Rochester police said 21-year-old Ty’Jhuan Davis Anderson is wanted for the Oct. 30 shooting death of Mikayal Gordon, 18, and critically injuring another man.

"Police are actively looking for Anderson on one felony count of 2nd-degree murder, one felony count of attempted 2nd-degree murder and a third felony count of possession of ammunition or a firearm. Anderson is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds," police said.

If you have any information on the shooting or Anderson’s location, please call Sgt. Boynton at (507) 328-6925. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to Anderson’s arrest and conviction.

Rochester police said they received a call for a shooting Oct. 30 at 3:20 a.m. Friday at Essex Park Apartments.

“It appears that the victim and suspects knew each other, but this is very preliminary,” police said during a press briefing after the shooting.“It does not appear to be some random act of violence. It appears that some altercation took place prior that caused this.”