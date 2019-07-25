Clear
Rochester police ask for help in dog bite case

Rochester Police Department

Jogger bitten Thursday morning.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are trying to find a dog who bit someone Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:30 am in the area of 2525 Viola Road NE. Rochester police say a 30 to 40-year-old white male with very short blonde hair, possibly looking bald, wearing sunglasses and a yellow shirt had a white Golden Retriever or Labrador-type dog and was talking to a female brunette with a small black dog. Police say a male jogger passed the two and the retriever dog jumped up and nudged the jogger.

The two bite punctures weren’t discovered until the victim finished his jog and police say the dog owner may not even know the bite happened.

Rochester Police Animal Control is asking the dog owner, witnesses, or anyone with information on this incident to call them at 507-328-6960.

Article Comments

Showers move in this evening, more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

