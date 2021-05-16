Rochester police are concerned after death and rash of overdoses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are issuing a warning after a death and a trio of drug overdoses in just 16 hours.

The Rochester Police Department says a 38-year-old male was found dead Friday morning around 8:40 am. Witnesses told officers the man has appeared high Thursday night.

Around 10:50 am, police administered Narcan and say it saved the life of a 22-year-old male who witnesses believed had taken oxycodone.

Rochester police say they also responded to a report of a methamphetamine overdose and a heroin overdose on Friday evening.

Authorities say drug dealers can be held responsible for overdose deaths and are urging everyone to be safe.