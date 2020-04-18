Rochester police and Cub Foods celebrate 100th free grocery delivery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cub Foods and Rochester police officers have teamed up to deliver groceries to 100 people since Governor Walz issued his “Stay at Home” order.

“I am so thankful this service has been well-received,” says Community Service Officer Janet Scofield, who was the inspiration behind the partnership. “It really feels like we are making a difference for these individuals, and I am grateful for that.”

The free grocery delivery has helped keep the elderly, home-bound, and at-risk safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Serving our customer's is at the heart of what we do here at Cub,” says Cub Foods store director Joe Thompson. “My team takes pride in offering a safe, clean, and friendly shopping experience for all customers 24 hours a day.” Thompson also thanked Rochester police for the aid in making sure no customer is left behind.