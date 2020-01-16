Rochester police: Woman suffered serious injuries in crash that caused power outage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crash Wednesday that knocked out power in a Rochester neighborhood resulted in serious injuries to a 26-year-old woman.
Police said Gastrita Silidor suffered suspected serious injuries during the crash in front of the Rochester Athletic Club.
Silidor was driving eastbound on 19th St. NW when she lost control and crashed into a utility pole before being hospitalized.
She was cited for not having a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
