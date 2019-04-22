Rochester police: Woman facing felony drug charges after car confirmed stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An alert that a vehicle had been stolen led authorities to a woman who is now facing felony drug charges.

Marion Baca, 33, of Hinckley, is facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree sales of a controlled substance, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer patrolling in the 10 block of 11th Ave. SE on Friday night got an alert that a 2013 Chrysler 300 was stolen.

A search of the vehicle resulted in authorities finding two bags with about 10 grams of marijuana, multiple bags of meth totaling about 42.2 grams and 16 Xanax pills.