Rochester police: Woman buys stranger a beverage, was robbed moments later

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began with a woman buying a beverage for a person turned into a robbery investigation.

The Rochester Police Department said it happened Saturday at a Holiday gas station in the 400 block of 4th St. SE.

Police said a 52-year-old female woman from Dover was outside by her vehicle when three younger Black males asked her if she had change for a $100 bill.

Everyone involved then went into the store and the woman bought one of the suspects a beverage.

Once outside, she observed the $100 bill and told them she believes it to be counterfeit. That's when one of the males ripped the wallet from her hand and the three people fled on foot.

Her wallet contained cash, her license and other forms of identification.