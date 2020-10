ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to identify two males who may have pulled a gun at some unknown victims.

It happened Monday at 10:30 a.m. at 1023 41st St. NW.

Police said two individuals pulled into the parking lot to drop off a friend when they were approached by two unknown males who pointed a gun at them.

The victims ran from the scene while being chased (one victim fell and was bleeding from the right hand).

The suspects are described as two white males.