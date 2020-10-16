Rochester police: Two men found in garage are arrested for burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men are facing burglary charges after police say they were caught stealing tools.

Tyler Treichel, 29 of Rochester, and Brandon Moore, 33 of Stewartville, have both been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for 1st degree burglary. Treichel is also charged with driving after revocation.

Rochester police say someone living in the 1900 block of Hart Drive SW went into his garage around 7:20 am Thursday and says Treichel and Moore were there trying to steal some tools. The man says the two then drove away.

Police arrested Treichel driving in the area and caught Moore riding a bicycle. Investigators say unopened mail for eight different Hart Drive residents was found in Treichel’s vehicle and returned to the addressees.

Rochester police say Treichel has been caught for multiple shoplifting incidents and break-ins in the past week.