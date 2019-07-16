Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Rochester police: Two bodies found at property 'appears' to be murder-suicide

“It appears that way, to be a murder-suicide, but it is an open investigation,” Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 9:17 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 9:20 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police revealed more information Tuesday about a potential murder-suicide at a property on the city’s northwest side.

Police said bodies belonging to an 18-year-old male and a 61-year-old male - a father and son - were found after the boy’s mother came home and discovered her son deceased.

After calling 911, the father was located in a different area of the property, police said Tuesday.

“It appears that way, to be a murder-suicide, but it is an open investigation,” Capt. Casey Moilanen said during a Tuesday morning press briefing.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Both individuals died from gunshot wounds and at least one gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

No neighbors reported hearing any gunshots coming from the home in the 1500 block of 8th Ave. NW.

This would be Rochester’s second homicide of 2019. Garad Roble was killed in March of this year after being shot on an Olmsted County road.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23, has been charged in Roble’s death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking Heat and Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food bank continues to recover from flood damage

Image

Safe City Nights is proving to be successful

Image

RPD to hold "Safe City Nights"

Image

Tracking Severe Chances Alongside Wicked Heat

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather chances alongside the heat

Image

New health care option in Hancock Co.

Image

Central Springs advances to state for fifth consecutive time

Image

Cyclist recognized for cleanup effort

Image

Iowa State Parks get AED's thanks to donations, grants

Image

Zumbro Education District needs new building

Community Events