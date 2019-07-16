Rochester police: Two bodies found at property 'appears' to be murder-suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police revealed more information Tuesday about a potential murder-suicide at a property on the city’s northwest side.

Police said bodies belonging to an 18-year-old male and a 61-year-old male - a father and son - were found after the boy’s mother came home and discovered her son deceased.

After calling 911, the father was located in a different area of the property, police said Tuesday.

“It appears that way, to be a murder-suicide, but it is an open investigation,” Capt. Casey Moilanen said during a Tuesday morning press briefing.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Both individuals died from gunshot wounds and at least one gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

No neighbors reported hearing any gunshots coming from the home in the 1500 block of 8th Ave. NW.

This would be Rochester’s second homicide of 2019. Garad Roble was killed in March of this year after being shot on an Olmsted County road.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23, has been charged in Roble’s death.