Rochester police: Truck valued at $60K stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester authorities are on the lookout for a truck valued at $60,000 that was stolen Wednesday night.

Authorities said the white Ford F-350 was taken at around 9 p.m. from 950 16th Ave. SE.

Police said the owner used a remote start to start the vehicle before the suspect hopped in and took off.

The truck was spotted at the Holiday gas station on 4th St. and later on 15th Ave. by Cub Foods. The truck’s license plate number is YBW2833, and authorities are asking the public to not approach the vehicle due to safety reasons.