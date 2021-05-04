Rochester police: Teen could face charges for pulling knife on 2 kids at a park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old boy could face second-degree assault charges for pulling a knife on two kids at a park.

The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:22 p.m. to 2029 48th St. NW when the suspect walked up to the victims and grabbed a knife out of his pocket. That came after he allegedly said "stupid Muslims" to the kids, ages 14 and 7.

The two parties had a disagreement about bullying, police said, before the suspect looked at the 7-year-old and said "I'm going to choke you" while he was still holding the knife.

The 14-year-old called police and the suspect was still at the park when officers arrived.

The suspect said he thought the young boy was bullying someone so he took a knife out to tell him to stop.