Rochester police: Shot fired when family gathering goes awry

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police are trying to find the person who allegedly fired a shot when a fight broke out at a family gathering.

Police said it happened Saturday night at Olympik Village Apartments.

Dispatch received a call from someone and heard screaming during the call and later received word that a gun was fired.

When officers arrived, a female was heard screaming. Once inside, officers didn't find an injured party.

Following interviews, officers learned it was a family gathering and a fight ensued.

When some family members left the gathering, someone fired a shot into the air. A shell casing was located.