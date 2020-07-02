Rochester police: Senior citizens target of recent robberies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police said Thursday that Asian and Muslim senior citizens have been the targets of recent robberies.

Police said the robbery happened Tuesday night at an apartment at 2009 17th St. SE.

A 76-year-old female was sitting outside her apartment when she was approached by an Arab woman who offered to sell her a necklace and ring.

The suspect got closer to the victim and ripped off her necklace and ran to a white SUV that was driving by a middle-aged Arab man.

The victim’s necklace is gold and worth around $800. There were two other complaints in June with similar details to jewelry being stolen.