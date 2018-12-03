ROCHESTER, Minn. - A security guard was injured after allegedly being attacked Sunday afternoon at the US Bank building in downtown Rochester.
Marcus Chamber, 22, is facing charges for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.
Authorities said a 57-year-old approached Chamber and asked him to leave when the security guard was knocked to the ground and punched 3-4 times in the head.
The victim suffered a large cut on his face and was complaining of head/shoulder pain and took himself to the hospital.
Chamber was arrested in the skyway entrance to the 318 Commons.
Related Content
- Rochester police: Security guard assaulted at US Bank building
- Police: Rochester boy, 17, brutally assaulted before vehicle crashed into building
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
- Rochester Food Bank Encourages 'Donating a Row'
- Rochester police looking for man after alleged domestic assault
- Rochester Police say a man assaulted two officers
- MN National Guard may help with Super Bowl security
- Department says 2 guards assaulted at Fort Dodge prison
- New security steps at Rochester International Airport
- Possible additions to Rochester High School security
Scroll for more content...