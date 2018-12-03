Rochester police: Security guard assaulted at US Bank building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A security guard was injured after allegedly being attacked Sunday afternoon at the US Bank building in downtown Rochester.

Marcus Chamber, 22, is facing charges for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

Authorities said a 57-year-old approached Chamber and asked him to leave when the security guard was knocked to the ground and punched 3-4 times in the head.

The victim suffered a large cut on his face and was complaining of head/shoulder pain and took himself to the hospital.

Chamber was arrested in the skyway entrance to the 318 Commons.