Rochester police: Security guard assaulted at US Bank building

Marcus Chamber

A security guard was injured after allegedly being attacked Sunday afternoon at the US Bank building in downtown Rochester.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 10:53 AM

Marcus Chamber, 22, is facing charges for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.
Authorities said a 57-year-old approached Chamber and asked him to leave when the security guard was knocked to the ground and punched 3-4 times in the head.
The victim suffered a large cut on his face and was complaining of head/shoulder pain and took himself to the hospital.
Chamber was arrested in the skyway entrance to the 318 Commons.

