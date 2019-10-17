Rochester police: Search warrant results man arrested for meth, possessing handgun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A search warrant has resulted in the arrest of a man for methamphetamine and a handgun.

The criminal interdiction unit was looking to conduct a search warrant for 37-year-old Daniel Aaland in the 200 block of 11th Ave. NE.

Police said Aaland left the residence at 11 a.m. and he was found with 30 grams of meth and a gun when officers arrested him.

More meth, a digital scale, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia was found during the home search.

He’s facing charges of 1st- and 2nd-degree possession of controlled substance charges and possessing a pistol with prior convictions.