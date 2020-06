ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man talking to his reflection in a gas station parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen truck.

Police said an orange 2015 Chevy Silverado was taken early Monday from the Baymont Hotel on S. Broadway Ave.

At 8:34 a.m., 23-year-old Trevor Allen, of Rochester, was found at Kwik Trip. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

He will likely face charges of motor vehicle theft and potential drug crimes.