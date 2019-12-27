Rochester police: Report of driver asleep at stoplight leads to DWI, drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who allegedly fell asleep at a traffic light before a vehicle was found in a ditch a short time later is facing multiple charges.
Police said Muhuyadin Aweys, 21, was arrested early Friday on charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree DWI and operating a vehicle without an ID.
Rochester police received a call at 9:40 p.m. about an erratic driver. Two hours later, two Uber drivers flagged down an officer after a driver was reported to have fallen asleep at a traffic light.
When the vehicle was located in the 500 block of N. Broadway Ave., Aweys was found in the driver’s seat while a passenger was outside the vehicle and was trying to push it out of the ditch.
Aweys was found with 2.5 grams of cocaine when he was booked into jail.
