Rochester police: OnStar device leads to arrest of 2 in possession of stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An OnStar device helped authorities arrest two people suspected of stealing a vehicle.
Police said a call came in from OnStar on Tuesday at 5:11 p.m. after a 2018 Chevy Equinox was stolen from Winona.
The vehicle stopped in the Walmart South parking lot in Rochester and the device was able to lock the ignition.
The driver, 29-year-old Shanden Ristau, of Winona, and a passenger, 33-year-old Baily Miller, of Stewartville, were arrested for possession of stolen property.
