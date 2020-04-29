Rochester police: OnStar device leads to arrest of 2 in possession of stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An OnStar device helped authorities arrest two people suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Police said a call came in from OnStar on Tuesday at 5:11 p.m. after a 2018 Chevy Equinox was stolen from Winona.

The vehicle stopped in the Walmart South parking lot in Rochester and the device was able to lock the ignition.

The driver, 29-year-old Shanden Ristau, of Winona, and a passenger, 33-year-old Baily Miller, of Stewartville, were arrested for possession of stolen property.