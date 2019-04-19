Rochester police: Officer bit by dog when responding to possible domestic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An officer who responded to a possible domestic assault found himself in a difficult spot when he was bitten by a pit bull while checking to see if someone was fleeing the residence.

An officer responded at 3:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of 30th St. NW that was called in by a neighbor.

The couple was not cooperative and wouldn’t let them inside. The officer went to the backyard to see if the male was trying to leave when a pit bull in the yard charged and bit him in the wrist.

The bite barely broke the officer’s skin, authorities said. No arrests were made.