Rochester police: Officer bit by dog when responding to possible domestic

An officer who responded to a possible domestic assault found himself in a difficult spot when he was bitten by a pit bull while checking to see if someone was fleeing the residence.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 11:17 AM

An officer responded at 3:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of 30th St. NW that was called in by a neighbor.
The couple was not cooperative and wouldn’t let them inside. The officer went to the backyard to see if the male was trying to leave when a pit bull in the yard charged and bit him in the wrist.
The bite barely broke the officer’s skin, authorities said. No arrests were made.

