Clear

Rochester police: Mother and daughter, 3, hit by tire that came off vehicle

A tire that came off a vehicle struck a 27-year-old woman and her daughter over the weekend.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:00 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A tire that came off a vehicle struck a 27-year-old woman and her daughter over the weekend.

Police said Douglas Lee, 57, of Rochester, was driving westbound on 37th St. when he drove into the intersection of 37th St. and Broadway Ave.

That’s when a tire fell off his vehicle and rolled all the way to Rochester Auto Care, hitting two people and a parked 2017 Lexus.

The tire knocked over the 3-year-old child, police said.

She suffered a cut on her forehead and the mother had a cut on her arm. The two were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The Lexus suffered some damage.

No charges were filed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teacher receives big honor

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events