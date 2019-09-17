Rochester police: Mother and daughter, 3, hit by tire that came off vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A tire that came off a vehicle struck a 27-year-old woman and her daughter over the weekend.

Police said Douglas Lee, 57, of Rochester, was driving westbound on 37th St. when he drove into the intersection of 37th St. and Broadway Ave.

That’s when a tire fell off his vehicle and rolled all the way to Rochester Auto Care, hitting two people and a parked 2017 Lexus.

The tire knocked over the 3-year-old child, police said.

She suffered a cut on her forehead and the mother had a cut on her arm. The two were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The Lexus suffered some damage.

No charges were filed.