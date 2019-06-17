Rochester police: More than 50 ecstasy pills found after traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman is facing multiple felony charges after she was allegedly found with more than 50 ecstasy tablets.
Victoria King, 19, was arrested after a vehicle was stopped late Friday night on 6th St. as the car was approaching 13th Ave. SE.
An officer detected a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle before the occupants exited the car.
Officers then located an open bottle of Hennessy on the floor and a fanny pack containing 51 ecstasy tablets. Four grams of marijuana was also located.
King is facing charges of second-degree sales of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, underage with liquor, and an open bottle while driving.
A passenger, 35-year-old Terry Heggs, was arrested on an Olmsted County arrest warrant.
The driver, 35-year-old Antoine Little, was cited for an improper right turn, revoked license and no proof of insurances.
