Rochester police: Man with known warrants found with loaded handgun, meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with known warrants was stopped early Monday morning and was found with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine.
Police said at 4:44 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Matthew Short, who was known to have warrants, in the 1300 block of 3rd Ave. SW.
Short had a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband and had around a gram of meth, police said. Short didn’t have a permit to conceal and carry a firearm.
He’s facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
