Rochester police: Man who shot at 2 teens in KFC parking lot arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being the shooter during an incident at a KFC parking lot.

Police said Friday that Luke Giwi was arrested at his residence in the 1800 block of S. Village Dr. SE.

He’s facing a charge for second-degree assault.

Police announced Wednesday that George Oliver, 28, of Rochester, has been arrested and is facing a second-degree assault charge for being the driver in the shooting.

The two victims were identified as 16-year-old males who were sitting in a vehicle when someone began shooting at them.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other may have been grazed by a bullet.