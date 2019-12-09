Clear
Rochester police: Man with BAC of .335 caught on surveillance slashing tires on city vehicles

Rodolfo Maldonado

A man more than four times over the legal limit was arrested for allegedly slashing the tires to three Rochester city cars.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:08 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:21 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man more than four times over the legal limit was arrested for allegedly slashing the tires to three Rochester city cars.

Rodolfo Maldonado, 61, was arrested after police responded to a call about a man driving intoxicated late Sunday morning at 14 2nd St. NW.

He was taken to St. Marys hospital because he blew a .335.

After he was arrested, surveillance video confirmed Maldonado was the man who slashed three vehicle tires. He’s facing criminal damage to property charges for that alleged incident.

Maldonado was arrested in June for damage to property and theft and just got out on December 6.

