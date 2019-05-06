Rochester police: Man wearing Domino's uniform during alleged gun threat arrested at Domino's

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wearing a Domino's Pizza uniform may have led authorities to his own arrest.
Esteban Aparicio, 24, of Rochester, could face charges of 2nd-degree assault, terroristic threats and carrying a pistol without a permit after he alleged threatened a man with a gun while in a Domino’s uniform.
Police said it happened at 9:45 a.m. Sunday when Aparicio allegedly went to the 3400 block of Kanoshia Dr. NW and confronted a 25-year-old man over an alleged break-in.
Authorities said Aparicio had a gun in his waistband and threatened the victim.
Officer then went to Domino’s in northwest Rochester and located the suspect. A pistol matching the description was found in the trunk of his car.
