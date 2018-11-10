OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage after it stopped on the roadway because of a pedestrian before the man allegedly began punching the truck.
Andrew Swanson, 37, was arrested while sitting in a backyard chair Tuesday afternoon and is facing a first-degree criminal damage of property charge.
Rochester police said it happened at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday at 14th St. NW east of Broadway Ave.
The victim was in a 2012 Chevy Silverado when Swanson allegedly was in the lane of traffic. Police say he jumped on the hood and began punching before getting off that vehicle and yelling at another person in a vehicle.
After running from police, Swanson was found in a nearby backyard.
Related Content
- Rochester police: Man standing in road stops traffic, punches truck
- Not guilty plea in Rochester traffic stop
- Drug bust after Rochester traffic stop
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Rochester man found incompetent to stand trial
- Three arrested for meth after Rochester traffic stop
- Accident slows traffic in Rochester
- Road buckles in Rochester
- Rochester Police: Man forced to withdraw money from ATM before being kicked, punched
- Rochester man gets years in prison after traffic stop leads to drug arrest