Rochester police: Man standing in road stops traffic, punches truck

A vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage after it stopped on the roadway because of a pedestrian before the man allegedly began punching the truck.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:07 AM

Andrew Swanson, 37, was arrested while sitting in a backyard chair Tuesday afternoon and is facing a first-degree criminal damage of property charge.
Rochester police said it happened at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday at 14th St. NW east of Broadway Ave.
The victim was in a 2012 Chevy Silverado when Swanson allegedly was in the lane of traffic. Police say he jumped on the hood and began punching before getting off that vehicle and yelling at another person in a vehicle.
After running from police, Swanson was found in a nearby backyard.

