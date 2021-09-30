Rochester police: Man robbed, assaulted near Kwik Trip on Broadway Ave.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a person who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet before hitting him with an object in the head.

Police said it was reported at 1:56 a.m. near Kwik Trip on S. Broadway Ave. and 20th At.

A 44-year-old male victim was walking when a vehicle pulled up and a passenger demanded he turn over his wallet. The victim was hit in the head with a hard object and blacked out.

Once he regained consciousness, he walked to Kwik Trip and called the police. The victim declined to go to the hospital.

The vehicle was described as a black or gray Mitsubishi Eclipse.