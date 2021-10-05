Rochester police: Man gestures like he has a gun in robbery of gas station, arrested shortly after

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who gestured that he had a gun while in KwikTrip on 65th St. in Rochester was arrested for first-degree burglary on Tuesday night.

A store worker called police at 8:49 p.m. after the suspect came into the store, brought items to the counter and gestured like he had a gun in his pocket.

The cashier gave him money out of the register and the suspect ran southbound.

Officer flooded him and took him into custody. He was identified as Jonathan Kohrt, 26, of Rochester.

The man wasn't found with a gun but did have a utility tool. He's facing charges of first-degree robbery. The stolen cash was recovered.