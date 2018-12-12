Clear

Rochester police: Man facing several charges after turning into wrong lane of traffic

Brandon Wenthold

A vehicle turning into the wrong lane of traffic resulted in a man facing multiple charges.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 11:48 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle turning into the wrong lane of traffic resulted in a man facing multiple charges.
Brandon Wenthold, 36, is accused of being under the influence of drugs after being found with around nine grams of methamphetamine and 1.86 grams of heroin during a traffic stop Tuesday night at 7th Ave. and 7th St. SE.
Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for blood draw but Wenthold refused.
He is facing charges of third-degree DWI refusal, fourth-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstructing and crossing the centerline.

