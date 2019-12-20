Rochester police: Man facing DWI charges after crash had drug shoved in underwear

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who crashed into a vehicle because “he was up playing video games all night” is facing charges after drugs were found in his underwear.

Police said 21-year-old Athai Muon had cocaine, Xanax pills and marijuana stuffed in his underwear when he was transported to jail after failing field sobriety tests.

Police said at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, Muon was driving a Ford Taurus when it ran into a vehicle at 12th St. and S. Broadway Ave.

He’s facing charges for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and DWI.