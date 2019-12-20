ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who crashed into a vehicle because “he was up playing video games all night” is facing charges after drugs were found in his underwear.
Police said 21-year-old Athai Muon had cocaine, Xanax pills and marijuana stuffed in his underwear when he was transported to jail after failing field sobriety tests.
Police said at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, Muon was driving a Ford Taurus when it ran into a vehicle at 12th St. and S. Broadway Ave.
He’s facing charges for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and DWI.
Related Content
- Rochester police: Man facing DWI charges after crash had drug shoved in underwear
- Police: Stewartville man who shoved baggies of cocaine in underwear arrested
- Rochester man, 20, facing DWI, hit and run charges
- Man facing drug charges after Rochester arrest
- Man facing felony drug charges after Xanax pills found in his underwear
- Rochester Police: Traffic stop leads to man facing drug charges
- Rochester man pleads guilty to heroin in his underwear
- Rochester man arrested, found with heroin in underwear
- Rochester man to stand trial for heroin in his underwear
- Rochester man pleads not guilty in DWI crashes
Scroll for more content...