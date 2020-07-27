Rochester police: Man runs from authorities before jumping rooftops in attempt to elude

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minnesota man attempted to elude authorities early Sunday morning by trying to jump rooftops.

Police said Javaar Ya’Onnie-Kaile Watkins, 29, of Mankato, showed up at his child’s mother’s house in the 2500 block of 18 ½ Ave. NW. The woman has an order for protection against Watkins.

The man was located Sunday at Kathy’s Pub and he broke free as he was being arrested.

That’s when police said he ran down the stairs and began jumping rooftops.

Watkins was eventually tazed and arrested. He suffered a laceration on his leg from an HVAC unit.

Officers located 13 grams of cocaine on the roof where he jumped.

He’s facing drug charges, charges for fleeing and violating an order for protection.