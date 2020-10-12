Rochester police: Man assaulted, had gun pulled on him early Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are working to identify suspects after a victim had a gun pulled on him by one person before being attacked by another.

Rochester police said the assault happened Sunday at 5:42 a.m. in the 4600 block of White Pine Dr. NW.

A 28-year-old male and his wife were awoken by someone at their front door.

Police said the victim knew the person so they started talking before a gun was pulled.

A second suspect then came out of nowhere and hit the victim in the head.

The victim was able to get away from the suspects before calling 911. He suffered minor injuries.