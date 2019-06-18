Rochester police: Man arrested for allegedly punching woman who labeled him a snitch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester teen suffered injuries to her face after she was hit multiple times after she allegedly called a man “a snitch.”

Police said 21-year-old Kenneth Maclin, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree assault (felony) and disorderly conduct after an incident early Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of 48th St. NW.

The victim said it began Monday when she saw someone at Kwik Trip on 41st St. and accused the person of being a police informant. Police said the man. Maclin, became upset and said his girlfriend was going to come after her.

When the victim returned home, she noticed the man’s car nearby and she was approached by Maclin and his girlfriend.

While the girlfriend walked away, the man allegedly punched the victim multiple times. The victim may have broken her nose and needed to get 6-7 stitches due to her injuries.

Maclin was arrested at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex.