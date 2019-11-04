Rochester police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting person 4 times, threatening and fleeing law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of shooting a victim four times before threatening to get into a shoot out with police is facing a litany of charges.

Abdusalam Hussein, 38, of Rochester, is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Sunday at around 6:32 a.m.

After waking up a man in the house, police said he shot the victim four times after being felt disrespected. The victim was shot three times in the lower extremities and once in an upper extremity.

After leaving the scene, police said Hussein went to the Holiday gas station on 37th St., asked an employee for money and told the person he had just shot someone. Hussein then called dispatch and said he had just shot someone and said he would get into a shootout with police.

Hussein was spotted driving on Highway 52 near White Bridge Rd. in Oronoco when police initiated a traffic stop.

After fleeing at speeds of 90 miles per hour, Hussein rolled a vehicle before law enforcement kicked out the windshield and arrested him.

He was transported to St. Marys hospital before being booked into jail. Hussein is facing three counts of felony assault, false imprisonment, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and first-degree premeditated murder.