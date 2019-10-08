ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 38-year-old man is facing a felony harassment charge after allegedly threatening a woman who was doing yard work.
Brandon Carmichael, of Minneapolis, was arrested Monday after he allegedly approached a woman in the 600 block of 5th Ave. SE.
Police said he was on a sidewalk when the woman noticed the male circling her sidewalk and lawn.
After allegedly making sexual comments, the police said the woman took a picture of the man and said she was going to call the police.
That’s when Carmichael allegedly made a comment about coming back to the house at night and sexually assaulting her.
After being arrested, Carmichael blew a .20, police said.
Related Content
- Rochester police: Man arrested after allegedly threatening sexual assault against woman doing yard work
- Rochester Police investigating sexual assault incidents
- Man charged with sexual assault in Rochester
- Mason City man arrested for allegedly threatening law enforcement
- Rochester man arrested for pipe assault
- Rochester police: Man arrested for allegedly punching woman who labeled him a snitch
- Police: Rochester man who went to collect $30 allegedly threatened with knife
- Man allegedly assaults woman, pours bleach all over her
- Southern MN man arrested for allegedly stabbing, assaulting wife
- Rochester man sentenced for sexually assaulting a teen