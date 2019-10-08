Rochester police: Man arrested after allegedly threatening sexual assault against woman doing yard work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 38-year-old man is facing a felony harassment charge after allegedly threatening a woman who was doing yard work.

Brandon Carmichael, of Minneapolis, was arrested Monday after he allegedly approached a woman in the 600 block of 5th Ave. SE.

Police said he was on a sidewalk when the woman noticed the male circling her sidewalk and lawn.

After allegedly making sexual comments, the police said the woman took a picture of the man and said she was going to call the police.

That’s when Carmichael allegedly made a comment about coming back to the house at night and sexually assaulting her.

After being arrested, Carmichael blew a .20, police said.