Clear

Rochester police: Man arrested after allegedly threatening sexual assault against woman doing yard work

A 38-year-old man is facing a felony harassment charge after allegedly threatening a woman who was doing yard work.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 9:56 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 38-year-old man is facing a felony harassment charge after allegedly threatening a woman who was doing yard work.

Brandon Carmichael, of Minneapolis, was arrested Monday after he allegedly approached a woman in the 600 block of 5th Ave. SE.

Police said he was on a sidewalk when the woman noticed the male circling her sidewalk and lawn.

After allegedly making sexual comments, the police said the woman took a picture of the man and said she was going to call the police.

That’s when Carmichael allegedly made a comment about coming back to the house at night and sexually assaulting her.

After being arrested, Carmichael blew a .20, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa

Image

Ordinances in the skyways

Image

Riverfront Re-imagined

Image

Moving forward with Clear Lake development

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Image

Planned Bus Stop

Community Events