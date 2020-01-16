Rochester police: Man about to be released arrested after dropping meth in squad car

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing felony drug charges after he allegedly put a baggie of methamphetamine on the floor of a squad car.

Brian Murdock, 26, was found Wednesday night walking in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. SE after a subject alleged Murdock had stolen some property.

While the property was jointly owned by the subject and Murdock, officers went to release him from the back of a squad car when they found the meth on the floor.

He’s facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.