Rochester police: Man, 22, arrested for intentionally using vehicle to damage victim's vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly using a vehicle to ram a victim’s car several times.

Police said at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, Juan Perez-Cruz was arrested for first-degree damage to property and second-degree assault.

The victim, a 28-year-old male, was dropping off a female friend at the Silver Lake Apartments when Perez-Cruz hit his car.

The victim then left in an attempt to drop off the female at another location but Perez-Cruz followed him and rammed his vehicle several times and caused severe damage.