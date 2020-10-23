Rochester police K9 helps take wanted man into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester police K9 is being commended after helping take a wanted man with a history of violence towards officers into custody.

The arrest happened on Wednesday when an officer was doing surveillance on 11th Ave. SW.

Patrol K9 handler Steve Osborne says Brandon Wenthold, 38, had a felony domestic assault warrant from earlier this year when he ran from police after being told to stop.

That’s when K9 Ty was unleashed and he apprehended Wenthold by biting him for around 20 seconds.

Osborn says K9s are able to go into places that are unsafe for human officers which helps keep officers and the community safe.

Osborne explained, “This person is a risk to the public and is a violent offender and this person is fleeing into a dark area, we don't know what they're going, we don't know what they have. It's an extremely dangerous situation for any person to go into, the unknown, and these dogs are able to do those things and navigate those things so we don't have to put humans in the direct line of danger.”

Osborne says the department has eight K9 officers and they were deployed more than 450 times in 2019 for tracking, detection and apprehension situations.

“He does do a lot of detection work whether that's detecting evidence or detecting narcotics. Tracking is something that does happen quite a but but not as much,” he added.

Osborne does says officers wouldn’t put K9s in any unnecessarily risky situations where they could get hurt.

He says all K9s have yearly certifications that need to be maintained so they’re trained and up to date on the latest techniques.