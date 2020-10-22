Rochester police K-9 apprehends wanted man who ran from police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police K-9 Ty helped apprehend a wanted man who has a history of being violent toward police.

An officer was doing surveillance on 11th Ave. SE when he spotted Brandon Wenthold, 38, of Rochester.

Wenthold had a felony domestic assault warrant from February and he ran from police when he was told to stop.

He kept running and turned west into an apartment complex in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. SE before he ran into a dark driveway.

That's when K-9 Ty was unleashed and he apprehended Wenthold by biting him for around 20 seconds.

The man's injuries after the bite were not considered serious, and he is facing additional charges after 60 grams of marijuana and needles were found in his possession.