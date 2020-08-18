Rochester police: Homeless man suspected of damaging exterior of Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man is suspected of damaging the exterior of the Mayo Civic Center.

Police said it happened August 14 between 3-3:30 a.m. when a homeless man was seen on camera causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

The items damaged are as follows:

Five light fixtures

Two cigarette receptacles

One weighted cinderblock

10 outlet covers

Three electrical outlets

Three camera/doorbell devices

Two keypads that were damaged and doors that had messages written in blood.

Police said he damaged things by kicking them and using a lighter to melt things.