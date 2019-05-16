Rochester police: Dispute over cell phone leads to knife, machete threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A night of drinking in an apartment quickly turned violent when a man refused to turn over his passcode for his cell phone, according to police.

Jose Delgado, 20, of Plainview, is accused of pulling out a knife and machete and threatening to kill the victim after being declined the passcode for the phone.

Police said Delgado jabbed at the victim. Both Delgado and the victim were not at the address - 120 N. Broadway CastleView Apartments - when police arrived Tuesday night.

Delgado was located at 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday gas station on 4th St.

He is facing charges for second-degree assault, terroristic threats and theft.