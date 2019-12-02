Clear

Rochester police: Death investigation underway after man, 19, dies at group home

An autopsy will be conducted after a 19-year-old man died after an incident at a group home for adults.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An autopsy will be conducted after a 19-year-old man died after an incident at a group home for adults.

Police said on Friday night, they were called after a report that Antoine Evans Hill was not breathing.

Witnesses said he was being aggressive and acting out toward employees and other members.

Evans Hill eventually stopped and said he was just going to lay on the floor.

He then stopped breathing and people on the scene at 3800 Winesap Dr. NW called 911.

CPR was performed but Evans Hills was taken to St. Marys where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.

