Rochester police: Boy, 17, causes more than $30K in damage after using bat to destroy property

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old is accused of causing more than $30,000 in damage to homes under construction by using a baseball bat to destroy property.

Rochester police said it responded Monday morning to the 4400 block of Redhawk Dr. for a report of a teen male damaging houses.

The superintendent of the construction company was able to follow the suspect and called law enforcement.

The vehicle was stopped by the county law enforcement at Highway 14 E. and 110th Ave. SE.

The 17-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, allegedly admitted to smashing the property and said he did it “just for the hell of it.”

The bat was found in the vehicle, along with marijuana, vaping cartridges and an airsoft gun.

He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

He’s facing charges of first-degree damage to property, second-degree burglary and drug possession charges.