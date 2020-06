ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old male who was playing with a handgun nearly shot himself in the head over the weekend.

Police said the boy was playing with a handgun his friend brought over on Saturday in the 2800 block of Northern Valley Dr. NE.

The boy thought the gun wasn’t loaded and pointed it himself. That’s when the gun went up and grazed him in the head.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital.