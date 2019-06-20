Rochester police: Boy, 15, could face charges in connection to 2 gun-related incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 15-year-old could be facing charges in relation to two gun-related incidents this week.

Police said the boy allegedly threatened a group of kids with a gun after a report by a 51-year-old female Wednesday in the 1400 block of Elton Hills Dr. NW.

The woman said the boy had a disagreement with other kids and was holding a bag. The woman’s grandson told her that there was a gun in the bag.

After locating the boy after he attempted to flee in the 1200 block of Cascade St., no gun was found.

However, a 27-year-old man reported a similar gun display that allegedly occurred Monday at the playground at Elton Hills School.

The man said the 15-year-old took a gun out of a fanny pack, showed off the gun and said he hates cops.

The boy in that case matched the description to Thursday’s report.

He is facing charges for second-degree assault, terroristic threats and could be facing more charges for the playground incident.